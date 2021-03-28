Karnataka CET application form 2021, guidelines expected soon at Kea.kar.nic.in (representational photo)

KCET 2021 Registration: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 for professional programmes will be held on July 7 and 8 and registration for the exam is expected to begin soon. KCET 2021 registration will be on the official websites of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The bulletin of KCET 2021 will be released along with application forms, which will have information on the eligibility criteria, important dates, exam fee, and others.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on February 20 announced the KCET 2021 date. On July 7, the entrance exam will be held for Biology and Mathematics, and for Physics and Chemistry, KCET will be held on July 8.

“The dates have been decided bearing in mind important examinations that are to take place both at state and national level,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said while announcing KCET 2021 dates.

As per the rules till last year, KCET is held for admission to professional courses in the participating institutes of Karnataka as an offline exam.

Meanwhile, registration for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-Gauge 2021 conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started. The application forms are available at comedk.org.

Last year, close to 2 lakh students wrote the entrance exam on July 30 and 31. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the students had petitioned the Karnataka High Court requesting a postponement of the exam. However, the High Court allowed the government to conduct the exam as per schedule.