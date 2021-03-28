  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon

KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon

Karnataka CET application form 2021 will be released on the official websites of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 9:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KCET, NEET, JEE: Karnataka Government Launches Online Crash Course For Candidates
Karnataka CET 2021 Dates Announced, Test On July 7, 8
Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link
KCET 2020 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link
KCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced; What’s Next?
KCET Round 1 Option Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon
Karnataka CET application form 2021, guidelines expected soon at Kea.kar.nic.in (representational photo)

KCET 2021 Registration: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 for professional programmes will be held on July 7 and 8 and registration for the exam is expected to begin soon. KCET 2021 registration will be on the official websites of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The bulletin of KCET 2021 will be released along with application forms, which will have information on the eligibility criteria, important dates, exam fee, and others.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on February 20 announced the KCET 2021 date. On July 7, the entrance exam will be held for Biology and Mathematics, and for Physics and Chemistry, KCET will be held on July 8.

“The dates have been decided bearing in mind important examinations that are to take place both at state and national level,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said while announcing KCET 2021 dates.

As per the rules till last year, KCET is held for admission to professional courses in the participating institutes of Karnataka as an offline exam.

Meanwhile, registration for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-Gauge 2021 conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started. The application forms are available at comedk.org.

Last year, close to 2 lakh students wrote the entrance exam on July 30 and 31. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the students had petitioned the Karnataka High Court requesting a postponement of the exam. However, the High Court allowed the government to conduct the exam as per schedule.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka CET KCET exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply
KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply
DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges
DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges
Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT
Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT
CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details
CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................