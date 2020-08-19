  • Home
KCET 2020 Result Date And Time: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2020 Date And Time: Karnataka CET Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 9:18 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Karnataka CET 2020 Result Will Be Announced Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will declare Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, result tomorrow, August 20, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their KCET result 2020 by using login credentials from their admit card or hall ticket.

Karnataka CET 2020 result date and time has been confirmed by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan.

“#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” Mr Ashwathnarayan said on social media.

The CET examination in Karnataka was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31.

Previously, KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020. Students were allowed to raise objections regarding the Karnataka CET 2020 answer key up to August 8.

How To Check KCET Result 2020

Once released, candidates will be able to check Karnataka CET result 2020 by following these steps:

  1. Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  2. Find and click on the KCET 2020 result link.

  3. Enter the required information.

  4. Submit and view KCET result 2020 in the next page.

After declaration of results, KEA is expected to release details regarding the fee structure and counselling process. According to reports, KCET 2020 counselling will be done online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

