PGCET, DCET 2020: Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till October 24

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the PGCET 2020 provisional answer keys and DCET 2020 provisional answer keys. The answer keys of PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 have been published on the official website of the KEA -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who have taken the PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 on October 13-14 can check the answer key, match the answers with their own and calculate their probable scores. PGCET 2020 is held for admission to ME, MTech, March, MBA and MCA courses, while DCET is conducted for admission to second year or third semester Engineering courses.

KEA has released the answer keys of all the tests. The provisional PGCET 2020 answer key and DCET 2020 answer key released on the KEA website provides the correct responses to the questions asked in the different codes of PGCET and DCET question papers.

How to Download PGCET, DCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of KEA

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated answer key link

STEP 3: Click and access the PGCET and DCET answer key

STEP 4: Download the answer key of PGCET and DCET and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against PGCET And DCET Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the PGCET 2020 answer key and DCET 2020 answer key between October 21 and October 24. To raise objections to the provisional PGCET, DCET 2020 answer, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents.