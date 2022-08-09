  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks

Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks

These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 11:43 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
One Vice-Chancellor Each From Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Community In Central Universities: Ministry
Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Emphasises On Need To Instill Confidence In Children
School Drop-Out Rate Decreasing Across All Levels: Government
NMC Invites Applications To Practise Medicine From Persecuted Minorities From Pakistan
Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks
Karnataka CET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks
Image credit: Careers360
Bengaluru:

Some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 but are also writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2022, have approached the High Court. These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022.

"The marks of students who have passed out in 2021 will not be computed for the purpose of giving ranking in the CET and only the marks obtained in the CET will be taken into consideration for the purpose of granting rankings," the petition cites a KEA note. A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar heard the petition on Monday. The Additional Advocate General, Dhyan Chinnappa, informed the High Court, which was hearing the petition, that the counselling of students for admission to professional courses is yet to commence. The AAG informed the court that the counselling will not commence till the HC hears the petition after which the case was adjourned to August 18. The petition was filed by Keerthana Y H and a dozen other students.

"Qualifying examination marks are usually higher in the nature of the examinations and the CET markings are usually lower. By excluding the qualifying examination marks, and by taking the CET marks alone for half the proportion would completely disturb the merit matrix of every student," the petition claims.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
KEA Karnataka KCET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams
Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams
5 Lakh Tablets Purchased For Classes 10-12 Government School Students: Haryana Education Minister
5 Lakh Tablets Purchased For Classes 10-12 Government School Students: Haryana Education Minister
AP ECET 2022 Result To Be Announced On August 10
AP ECET 2022 Result To Be Announced On August 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................