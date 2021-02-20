Karnataka CET 2021 Dates Announced, Test On July 7, 8

  • Home
KCET 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be held on July 7 and July 8, confirms Minister for Higher Education.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 20, 2021 10:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the higher education portfolio, has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 exam dates. KCET 2021 will be held on July 7 and July 8. As per the KCET 2021 dates, Biology and Mathematics will be held on July 7 and Physics and Chemistry on July 8. The examinations for the Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students, however, will be held on July 9, 2021.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts KCET for admission to professional courses in the state’s institutes. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test.

While announcing the KCET dates, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the KCET 2021 dates have been decided keeping in mind the important examinations that are to take place both at state and national level.

The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, took to Twitter to confirm the KCET dates. The Minister said: “KCET examinations for professional courses will be taking place on 7 and 8 July 2021 in the following manner: July 7 - Biology, Mathematics, July 8 - Physics, Chemistry. The examinations for the Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students will be conducted on 9 July 2021.”

