Karnataka CET 2020: KCET Dates Confirmed, Test On July 30 And July 31

Karnataka CET 2020 Dates Confirmed, KCET On July 30 And July 31

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the higher education portfolio, has confirmed that KCET 2020 exam dates. KCET 2020 will be held between July 30 and July 31. Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET, is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s institutes. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test.

Details about KCET exam centres, time and schedule will be mentioned in the admit cards. Candidates can download their KCET admit cards from the official website of KEA.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, conducts this test over multiple KCET exam centres across the state. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam conducting body had to consider several factors and make modifications accordingly to suit the needs of the students. KEA earlier, increased the number of KCET 2020 exam centres, extended application dates and rescheduled the eligibility test.

KCET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from April 22 to April 24. However, the KCET exam dates were already announced on May 13, 2020.

The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, took to twitter to confirm the KCET dates. The Minister said: “The K-CET 2020 examinations will be held on the decided dates of July 30 & July 31. All the best to all the students!”

K-CET 2020 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಗಳು ನಿಗದಿಯಂತೆ ಇದೇ ತಿಂಗಳ ಜೂಲೈ 30 ಮತ್ತು 31 ರಂದು ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ



The K-CET 2020 examination will be held on the decided dates of July 30 & 31.



All the best to all the students! — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 10, 2020