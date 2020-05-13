  • Home
Karnataka CET 2020 dates announced, exam on July 30 and July 31

Karnataka Higher Education Minister has announced that Karnataka CET 2020 is likely to be conducted on July 30 and July 31, 2020.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 13, 2020 3:43 pm IST | Source: ANI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced on May 13 that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020, or Karnataka CET 2020, is likely to be conducted on July 30 and July 31.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 22 to April 24.

All entrance exams, including Karnataka CET 2020, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced revised dates for Joint Entrance Exam, or JEE Main and Advanced.

According to the new schedule, JEE Main 2020 will now be held from July 18 to July 23. New date for JEE Advanced 2020 is August 23.

Mr. Pokhriyal had also announced that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020, or NEET 2020, will be conducted on July 26.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted on 30th and 31st July: State Higher Education Minister, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NzKqo9OXOS

Karnataka CET COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................