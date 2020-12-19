Karnataka: Campus Classes For 10th, 12th Students To Start On January 1

After months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes will be held in schools in Karnataka for students of Classes 10th and 12th from January 1, 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister, Suresh Kumar, said, "Today we had a meeting chaired by our honourable Chief Minister, Yeddiyurappaji. The meeting was held in the background of the detailed report submitted by the Technical Advisory Committee of the Karnataka Health Department. They have come out with a very clear report that in the interest of the students studying in the 10th and 12th standards - that is SSLC and 2nd PUC, the classes can be started from January 1. And for other classes from 6th to 9th, we are going to start Vidyagama. That will also start from January 1st."

There are some conditions for the starting of classes. The minister said, "We have come out with some basic necessities. Each student should get a permission letter from his or her parents. If they have some symptoms - fever, cold etc, they need not attend the school and we will also not admit such students. The third thing is, attending classes of Vidyagama is not compulsory. But any student in Karnataka should get admitted in one school or the other. No children can stay outside the system without getting admitted in the schools.

When we are going to start the schools, two things are topmost in our minds. One is the health of our students, and the second is academic future of our students. We are balancing both these important issues and taking necessary care."

Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar was also at the meeting. He said, "There is a huge demand from parents and various platforms. The technical committee has given a report that 2nd PUC and 10th standard students can be allowed to go to their respective schools and colleges because they will be having the public examinations."

Dr Sudhakar spoke of some of the precautions that would be taken. He said, "We are minimising the number in a classroom. We are not exceeding 15 students in one classroom. Students can attend classes only twice or thrice a week; not everyday. There will be disinfection in all classrooms periodically. Sanitisation will be done for every student. We are asking for precautionary measures in buses also. There is a huge responsibility on the government to shape up their academic careers as well as save their lives and ensure their well-being. We are trying to balance between both."