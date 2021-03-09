Karnataka Budget: Rs 50 Crore Allocated For Smart Classrooms In Colleges

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced development of smart classrooms in the government first grade college, polytechnic and engineering colleges in the state. The Chief Minister presented the annual state budget today for the fiscal year 2021-22. .

The government has allocated Rs 50 Crore for the development of smart classrooms in the state colleges to enable digital learning. Further, it has proposed the implementation of an ‘Educational leadership programme’ in collaboration with different universities.

It has further sanctioned Rs 5 Crore to train state students for competitive examinations.

A sum of Rs 2 Crore has been allocated to build a new research institute in the Veterinary College, Shivamogga. This institute will be working towards incorporating the use of Ayurvedic medicines in veterinary science.

It has also launched a new programme named ‘Samarthya-Sarathya’ to encourage the selection of Kannadigas in the administrative sector including Railways and Banking.

Highlighting the National Education Policy, NEP-2020, the government proposed a symposium to generate awareness about the policy among the officials of the state education department.

The state will also build a centre of excellence in collaboration with the National Law School (NLU) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). The centre will be helping those women who face any kind of atrocity.

The government will also be starting evening colleges on a pilot basis in select City Corporations and City Municipal Councils of Karnataka.