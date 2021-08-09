Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: Different Ways To Check The Result

KSEEB will release the SSLC or Class 10 result today at 3:30 pm

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC 2021 or Class 10 result today at 3:30 pm. The result will be accessible on the various official websites of KSEEB- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students can visit here to check and download their results cum marksheet.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister will declare the result at a press conference and the results link on the website will be live after that. Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their results. However, in case the official website does not respond after the result is live, check results through various private websites like indiaresults.com. It is recommended to use this website only if the official website does not work and students must make sure to cross-check their results from the official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Check SSLC Class 10 result live updates.

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Check Result Through DigiLocker

Results may also be available on DigiLocker. Follow these steps to check results through DigiLocker:

1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in

2: Click on the tab,‘Register for DigiLocker’

3: A login window will appear on screen, enter your mobile number

4: Now enter the OTP that you've received on your registered mobile number

5: Set your username and password

6: Now, enter The aadhar card number

7: After signing in, you can now check your Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021 result.

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Check Result Through SMS

1: Type KSEEB10 (student’s roll number) in a message box

2: Send the SMS to 56263

3: The Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the mobile screen