Karnataka Board SSLC Exams 2021 From June 14: State Education Minister

Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC exams), or Class 10 exams, will begin on June 14 and will continue till June 25, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 8:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

Karnataka Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will start from June 14, the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced this on Thursday, January 28. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC exams) will begin on June 14, 2021. The Class 10 Karnataka board SSLC examinations will continue till June 25, 2021.

While announcing the SSLC 2021 board exam dates, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar said: “Karnataka: Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams to take place between June 14 and June 25.”

The states’ board examinations had to undergo several changes this year due to COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students. The Karnataka Government has also decided to hold full-day classes for students of Classes 9, 10, and first and second year Pre-University across the state from February 1, Mr Kumar said today. However, schools and pre-university colleges were conducting classes from January 1 with the schools functioning for half day.

The Education Minister, however, clarified that there was no proposal before the government to cut short the syllabus from Classes 1 to 9 as an alternative academic schedule has already been finalised.

