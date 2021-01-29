Karnataka Board SSLC Exams 2021: Class 10 Time Table Released; Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Time Table Released

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the SSLC, or Class 10, exam time-table for the state board exams. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams (SSLC exams) will begin from June 14, 2021 and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Karnataka board SSLC examinations will continue till June 25, 2021.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has also provided the students with the option of raising objections against the SSLC Class 10 time-table. Students who wish to raise objections regarding the tentative SSLC time table can send it to the Director (Exams), Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, 6th Cross. Malleswaram, Bengaluru -560003 within February 26, 2021.

While most of the papers including first languages and core subjects will be held for a duration of three hours, second language papers and third language papers will be held for two hours and 45 minutes duration. The students will be provided with an additional 15 minutes time to read the question papers. As per the Karnataka SSLC exams time-table, differently-abled students will get extra one hour time to complete the paper.

The board examinations in all the states have undergone several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Many education boards including CBSE and other state boards have also reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams as a one-time measure considering the hardships the students have been facing during the pandemic. States including Assam, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.