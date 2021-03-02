Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka Board SSLC 2021 Class 10 Exams From June 21; Details Here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the SSLC exam datesheet for the state board exams. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 exams, will commence from June 21, 2021. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams will continue till July 5, 2021. The Class 10 SSLC Karnataka board exams will start with the First Language paper on June 21 and will end with Social Science subject on July 5, 2021.

While most of the papers including first languages and core subjects will be held for a duration of three hours, second language papers and third language papers will be held for two hours and 45 minutes duration. The students will be provided with an additional 15 minutes time to read the question papers. The differently-abled students will get extra one hour time to complete the paper.

Date Subject June 21, 2021 First Language (Kannada/ Telugu/ Marathi/ Hindi/ Tamil/ Urdu/ English/ Sanskrit) June 24, 2021 Mathematics / Sociology June 26, 2021 Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering/ Engineering Graphics/ Elements of Electronics Engineering/ Elements of Computer Science/ Economics June 28, 2021 Science/ Political Science/ Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music June 30, 2021 Third Language (Hindi/ Kannada/ English/ Arabic/ Persian/ Urdu/ Sanskrit/ Konkani/ Tulu) June 2, 2021 Second Language (English/ Kannada) June 5, 2021 Social Science

Along with the SSLC Class 10 date sheet for the regular fresh students, the board has also released the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) exam date sheet.

Download Karnataka SSLC Time Table -- Direct Link

The practical and oral examinations for the students of Junior Technical Schools will be held on July 6, 2021, at designated exam centres.