Karnataka Board SSLC 2021 Class 10 Exams From June 21; Details Here

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 exams, will commence from June 21, 2021 and will continue till July 5.

Written By Mridusmita Deku | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 4:44 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the SSLC exam datesheet for the state board exams. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 exams, will commence from June 21, 2021. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams will continue till July 5, 2021. The Class 10 SSLC Karnataka board exams will start with the First Language paper on June 21 and will end with Social Science subject on July 5, 2021.

While most of the papers including first languages and core subjects will be held for a duration of three hours, second language papers and third language papers will be held for two hours and 45 minutes duration. The students will be provided with an additional 15 minutes time to read the question papers. The differently-abled students will get extra one hour time to complete the paper.

Date

Subject

June 21, 2021

First Language (Kannada/ Telugu/ Marathi/ Hindi/ Tamil/ Urdu/ English/ Sanskrit)

June 24, 2021

Mathematics / Sociology

June 26, 2021

Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering/ Engineering Graphics/ Elements of Electronics Engineering/ Elements of Computer Science/ Economics

June 28, 2021

Science/ Political Science/ Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music

June 30, 2021

Third Language (Hindi/ Kannada/ English/ Arabic/ Persian/ Urdu/ Sanskrit/ Konkani/ Tulu)

June 2, 2021

Second Language (English/ Kannada)

June 5, 2021

Social Science

Along with the SSLC Class 10 date sheet for the regular fresh students, the board has also released the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) exam date sheet.

Download Karnataka SSLC Time Table -- Direct Link

The practical and oral examinations for the students of Junior Technical Schools will be held on July 6, 2021, at designated exam centres.

