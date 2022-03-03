  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main

Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22. The students who want to raise objections on the draft schedule, can do it by March 5

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 10:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Exams 2022 From March 4; Check MSBSHSE Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Main 2022 Application For April Session Underway, Key Points For Candidates
TBJEE Extends Tripura JEE 2022 Registration Deadline Till March 7
Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main
Check Karnataka 2nd PUC exam datesheets
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam 2022 to avoid clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. Board Exams 2022 Live Updates

The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22. The students who want to raise objections on the draft schedule, can do it by March 5. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Revised Timetable

Friday, April 22- Logic, Business Studies

Saturday, April 23- Hindi

Monday, April 25- Economics

Tuesday, April 26- Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

Wednesday, April 27- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Thursday, April 28- Kannada, Arabic

Saturday, April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

Monday, May 2- Geography, Biology

Wednesday, May 4- English

Friday, May 6- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

Saturday, May 7- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Monday, May 9- History, Physics

Wednesday, May 11- Political Science, Statistics.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in
  • Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link
  • A PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams time table through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC exam Karnataka Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students
After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................