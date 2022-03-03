Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka 2nd PUC exam datesheets

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam 2022 to avoid clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. Board Exams 2022 Live Updates

The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22. The students who want to raise objections on the draft schedule, can do it by March 5. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Revised Timetable

Friday, April 22- Logic, Business Studies

Saturday, April 23- Hindi

Monday, April 25- Economics

Tuesday, April 26- Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

Wednesday, April 27- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Thursday, April 28- Kannada, Arabic

Saturday, April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

Monday, May 2- Geography, Biology

Wednesday, May 4- English

Friday, May 6- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

Saturday, May 7- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Monday, May 9- History, Physics

Wednesday, May 11- Political Science, Statistics.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in

Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

