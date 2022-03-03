Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22. The students who want to raise objections on the draft schedule, can do it by March 5
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam 2022 to avoid clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. Board Exams 2022 Live Updates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Revised Timetable
Friday, April 22- Logic, Business Studies
Saturday, April 23- Hindi
Monday, April 25- Economics
Tuesday, April 26- Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
Wednesday, April 27- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Thursday, April 28- Kannada, Arabic
Saturday, April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
Monday, May 2- Geography, Biology
Wednesday, May 4- English
Friday, May 6- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
Saturday, May 7- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
Monday, May 9- History, Physics
Wednesday, May 11- Political Science, Statistics.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in
- Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link
- A PDF will appear on the screen
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout.
