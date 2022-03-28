Image credit: Screengrab/ NDTV Karnataka SSLC exam will be held between March 29 and April 11

Manabadi Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2022: Around 8.73 lakh will appear for Karnataka board SSLC, class 10 exam that will commence from Monday, March 28. The students will appear in the SSLC, 10th exam in as many as 3,444 exam centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to appear in the class 10 exam, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has instructed students to follow the High Court's order on uniform.

As per the Covid-19 guidelines to be followed, students should note wearing mask is not mandatory at the exam centre. On the first day, students will appear in their first language paper- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English, Sanskrit; and the SSLC exam will get over on April 11 with Political Science, Carnatic Music/ Hindustani Music.

Karnataka SSLC 10th admit card 2022 is available at the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, students can download now.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

The students have to follow the the Karnataka High Court's on uniform which said "wearing hijab is not essential religious practice." The students wearing hijab will not be allowed to appear in the SSLC exam Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, but wearing masks is not mandatory at the exam centre Students must carry their board exam admit cards, and reach the exam centre half an hour before the allotted time Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

For Covid-19 guidelines, exam day instructions related to SSLC exam, please visit the website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.