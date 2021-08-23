Karnataka Becomes First State To Launch National Education Policy 2020

  • Home
The Karnataka government has launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today through a virtual press conference in Bengaluru. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is launching various programmes under the implementation of NEP.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 2:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

Karnataka is going to be the first state to launch the NEP 2020. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is launching various programmes under the implementation of NEP.

Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said that the state government has decided to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It will be implemented through a planned strategy in which every college will be reached through universities.

Implementation of NEP 2020 will include some landmark initiatives like the revision of the entire course structure and curriculum in the colleges and multiple programmes will be offered to the students.

During the virtual launch of NEP, it was also announced that Karnataka will be launching the research and development policy soon which will aim to boost research and quality research practices in the state.

Addressing the virtual event, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "Karnataka has set examples for the other states by becoming the first state to implement National Education Policy (NEP)."

Addressing the virtual programme on NEP 2020 organised by the social media cell of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said: "We are making efforts in the direction of clearing the doubts and confusions raised by the stakeholders and people of different sections of the society over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.

