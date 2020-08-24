  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement New Education Policy: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement New Education Policy: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

NEP 2020: Karnataka would become the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 3:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: UGC Asks Higher Education Institutes To Deploy RT-PCR Machines In District Hospitals, Labs
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Give Verdict On UGC Case Soon
AICTE Allows Admission To MBA, PGDM Courses Based On Marks In Qualifying UG Exams
Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
Education Ministry Invites Suggestions From School Teachers, Principals On NEP Implementation
Punjab: Two Colleges Opened In Gurdaspur District To Empower Youth Of Border Areas
Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement New Education Policy: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement NEP 2020: Deputy CM
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

Karnataka would become the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"The state government is making all preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the laws which are essential to implement the national education policy. The state would become the first state in the country to implement the policy," Mr Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education, said while addressing the inaugural session of a five-day online workshop on "Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation."

The workshop is being organised by the Bangalore University. The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is going ahead with regard to this with specific goals and a clear agenda.

"A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings," Mr Ashwath Narayan added. According to him, the committee has already come out with suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner and only the recommendations of the final stage are awaited.

The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made, Mr Narayan explained. The new policy would make high-quality education available to all students benefitting the whole system with quality teaching, Mr Narayan said.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
COVID-19: UGC Asks Higher Education Institutes To Deploy RT-PCR Machines In District Hospitals, Labs
COVID-19: UGC Asks Higher Education Institutes To Deploy RT-PCR Machines In District Hospitals, Labs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................