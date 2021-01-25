Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow At Kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for admission to postgraduate Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) programmes through PG AYUSH counselling 2020. Interested candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can apply online at the KEA official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Online registration will end tomorrow, January 26, at 11:59 pm.

“In pursuant to the guidelines issued by Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi, and as per the directions of the government...applications are invited online from the eligible, qualified in AIAPGET-2020 candidates, for admission to Post Graduate Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy ( PG AYUSH) courses for the academic year 2020-21 for the seats to be notified by Government,” the official notification reads.

15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Private Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy colleges will also be allotted through KEA. These seats are open in nature.

The registration fee is Rs 2,000 (Rs1,000 for SC,ST, and Cat-I candidates of Karnataka) and it should be paid online before January 27.

Apply for Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2020 (PG)

Steps to apply

Registration: Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on ‘PG AYUSH-2020 Online Application’.

Now, click on the new user registration tab. Fill up the registration form and submit it.

Application form: Now, click on the login tab and use your credentials.

Fill-up the application form, submit the fee.

After applying, take a printout of the application form

Schedule, required documents, academic eligibility criteria other conditions are hosted on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in.

