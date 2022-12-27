Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill On Hiked Quota For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes

  • Home
The Bill proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes to seven per cent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 11:20 am IST

Karnataka Assembly has passed the Bill t increase reservation for SCs and STs
Belagavi:

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill enhancing reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes in government educational institutions and State government services. The Bill proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent.

The Bill aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year. Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation.

The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

