Students To Get Free Bus Rides To Karnataka PUC Exam Centres

Karnataka PUC Exams: Students can avail free bus services on the production of PUC supplementary admit cards for the exams starting from September 7 to September 19.

Updated: Sep 6, 2020 9:37 am IST

Bengaluru:

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination to travel free of cost to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC.

The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.

"Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC) to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service," said Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.

