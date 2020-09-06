Students To Get Free Bus Rides To Karnataka PUC Exam Centres

Karnataka Allows Students Taking Pre-University Certificate Exams To Travel Free In Buses
Karnataka PUC Exams: Students can avail free bus services on the production of PUC supplementary admit cards for the exams starting from September 7 to September 19.
Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 6, 2020 9:37 am IST | Source: ANI
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination to travel free of cost to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC.
The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.
"Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC) to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service," said Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.
