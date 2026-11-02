Karnataka Administrative Services Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Important Details Here

KAS Exam 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary exam date 2026 on the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in. As per the released notice the exam is set to be conducted on November 15, 2026.

A total of 319 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment drive, out of which 117 vacancies are for Group 'A' positions and 202 vacancies for Group 'B' positions. The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper I and Paper II.

The Paper I will run from 10 am to 12 noon and the Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam is held for the purpose of recruiting candidates to Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts in various State Government departments through a competitive examination.

KAS Exam 2026: Selection Process

The exam comprises three stages: Preliminary, Main and Interview round.

Preliminary Examination Pattern

The Paper I and Paper II will consist of multiple-choice questions, and each paper will have 100 questions carrying two marks each, making it a total of 200 marks per paper. The medium of the exam will be Kannada and English and to complete each paper candidates will be given two hours.

Main Exam Pattern

Those who will qualify in the prelims round will move to the next stage of the selection process which is the Main round. The Mai examination will consist of two qualifying papers and five-merit based papers. The question paper will be descriptive in nature. It is mandatory to complete all five papers.

Interview Round

The personality test will only be conducted for those who will qualify the Main round. A total of 25 marks will be allotted in the Interview round, and these will be added to the Main examination marks for final merit and selection.

Number of Attempts

Check the number of attempts allowed to appear for the KAS exam.

General category: 5 attempts

OBC category: 7 attempts

SC/ST: Unlimited up to age limit

The admit card for the exam will be released soon for all those who successfully registered for the exam.