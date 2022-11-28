Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2023 Out; Exam From March 9

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023 Released

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will start the second pre-university certificate (PUC) exams from March 9, 2023. The 2nd PUC final exam time table 2023 has been announced by the Minister of School Education in the state, BC Nagesh through his official Twitter handle. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be held in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will start on March 9, 2023, with the language subject paper-- Kannad (subject code 01) and Arabic (subject code 11) and will conclude on March 29, 2023, with Sociology (subject code 28), Electronics (subject code 40) and Computer Science (subject code 41).

"2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023," the Education Minister's tweet reads.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023