The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will start the second pre-university certificate (PUC) exams from March 9, 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 7:20 pm IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2023 Out; Exam From March 9
Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023 Released
New Delhi:

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will start the second pre-university certificate (PUC) exams from March 9, 2023. The 2nd PUC final exam time table 2023 has been announced by the Minister of School Education in the state, BC Nagesh through his official Twitter handle. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be held in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will start on March 9, 2023, with the language subject paper-- Kannad (subject code 01) and Arabic (subject code 11) and will conclude on March 29, 2023, with Sociology (subject code 28), Electronics (subject code 40) and Computer Science (subject code 41).

"2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023," the Education Minister's tweet reads.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023

  • March 9- Kannada, Arabic
  • March 11- Mathematics, Education
  • March 13- Economics
  • March 14- Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
  • March 15- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
  • March 16- Logic, Business Studies
  • March 17- Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness
  • March 18- Geography, Biology
  • March 20- History, Physics
  • March 21- Hindi
  • March 23- English
  • March 25- Political Science, Statistics
  • March 27- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
  • March 29- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science.
