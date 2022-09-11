Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will declare the 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 tomorrow, September 12. The students can check and download the 2nd PUC Supply scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result date was announced by the Karnataka State Education Minister BC Nagesh. "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am," Education Minister said in a tweet.

The candidates can download the 2nd PUC supplementary scorecard by using their registration number, date of birth and subject combination. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supply exam was conducted from August 12 to 25, 2022. The Department of Pre-University Education conducts the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject. To qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam, students must have to secure minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: List Of Websites

pue.karnataka.gov.in,

pue.kar.nic.in,

karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in Click on the 'PUC 2 supplementary result' link Enter details like registration number, date of birth and subject combination The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result will appear on the screen Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

