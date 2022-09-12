Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

  • Home
Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: The students can can download the PUC 2 supply scorecard on the official websites- karresults.nic.in or pue.karnataka.gov.in. The result will be available at 11 am

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 8:04 am IST

Download 2nd PUC supplementary scorecard at karresults.nic.in
Image credit: shuttersttock.com

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 today, September 12. The students can check the Karnataka PUC 2 supply scorecard on the official websites- karresults.nic.in or pue.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Education Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, B C Nagesh announced the 2nd PUC supplementary result date through his official Twitter account. "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am," the tweet reads.

The students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 using their registration number, date of birth and subject combination. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25. Students must have to secure minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the '2nd PUC supplementary result' link

  3. On the new page, enter details like registration number, date of birth and subject combination

  4. Submit it and the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result will appear on the screen

  5. Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The Department of Pre-University Education conducts the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject. The Karnataka 2nd PUC examination was held April 22 to May 18, 2022. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 61.88 per cent in Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022.

