Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Announced On September 12

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Education Minister BC Nagesh in his tweet informed, "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12 at 11 am." The candidates can check the PUC 2 supplementary result on the website- karresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 9:24 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 will be announced on Monday, September 12. Education Minister BC Nagesh in his tweet informed, "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am." The candidates can check the PUC supplementary exam result on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result link was earlier activated on the official website- karresults.nic.in , but removed later. To download PUC supplementary scorecard, candidates need to use registration number and subject combination. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25.

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on PUC 2 supplementary result link
  3. Enter registration number, subject combination
  4. PUC 2 supplementary result will appear on the screen
  5. Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the 2nd PUC exam which was held on June 18. The minimum passing marks is 35 per cent.

