Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Announced On September 12

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download 2nd PUC Supplementary scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 will be announced on Monday, September 12. Education Minister BC Nagesh in his tweet informed, "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am." The candidates can check the PUC supplementary exam result on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: 2500+ Best Colleges in Karnataka after 12th, Access Now!

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result link was earlier activated on the official website- karresults.nic.in , but removed later. To download PUC supplementary scorecard, candidates need to use registration number and subject combination. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25.

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in Click on PUC 2 supplementary result link Enter registration number, subject combination PUC 2 supplementary result will appear on the screen Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the 2nd PUC exam which was held on June 18. The minimum passing marks is 35 per cent.