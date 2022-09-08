Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Out, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download 2nd PUC supplementary exam scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 has been declared today, August 8. The candidates who had appeared in the PUC supplementary exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25.

To download PUC supplementary scorecard, candidates need to use registration number and subject combination.

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in Click on PUC 2 supplementary result link Enter registration number, subject combination PUC 2 supplementary result will appear on the screen Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was earlier announced on June 18, and a total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The minimum passing marks is 35 per cent.