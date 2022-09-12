Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download 2nd PUC supplementary scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has announced the result for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam. The students who had appeared in the PUC supplementary exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live

The students can download the PUC 2 supply scorecard using registration number and subject combination.

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in Click on PUC 2 supplementary result link Enter registration number, subject combination PUC 2 supplementary result will appear on the screen Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 61.88 per cent students passed in the 2nd PUC exam successfully, the result was announced on June 18. The minimum passing marks is 35 per cent.

The Department of Pre-University Education conducts the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject.