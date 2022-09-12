Image credit: shutterstock.com Download PUC 2 supplementary exam scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022 Live: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will announce the result for PUC 2 supplementary exam 2022 on September 12. The second PUC supplementary result will be announced at 11 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in. "The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am," Education Minister B C Nagesh said in a tweet.

Over a lakh candidates appeared for the PUC 2 supplementary exam which was held from August 12 to 25. Students must have to secure minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in Click on the '2nd PUC supplementary result' link On the new page, enter details like registration number, date of birth and subject combination Submit it and the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result will appear on the screen Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was earlier announced on June 18, and a total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.