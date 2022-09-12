Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (Out) Live: PUC Supply Results Available At Karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: The second PUC supplementary result is available now, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022 Live: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has announced the result for PUC 2 supplementary exam 2022 on September 12. The second PUC supplementary result is available now, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in.
Over a lakh candidates appeared for the PUC 2 supplementary exam which was held from August 12 to 25. Students must have to secure minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in
- Click on the '2nd PUC supplementary result' link
- On the new page, enter details like registration number, date of birth and subject combination
- Submit it and the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result will appear on the screen
- Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was earlier announced on June 18, and a total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.
Live updates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks
To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination, students must have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.
Karrresults.nic.in 2022 Result: 65,233 Students Qualified In PUC 2 Supplementary Exam
A total of 65,233 candidates qualified in the Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary exam this year, the pass percentage recorded at 37.08 per cent. The girls have performed better than boys, the pass percentage of girls was 40.30 per cent, while boys was 34.91 per cent.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result: Overview
- Number of students appeared- 1,75,905
- Number of students passed- 65,233
- Girls pass percentage- 40.30 per cent
- Boys pass percentage- 34.91 per cent
- Overall pass percentage- 37.08 per cent
- Science stream pass percentage- 43.76 per cent
- Arts stream pass percentage- 34.66 per cent
- Commerce stream pass percentage- 34.64 per cent
