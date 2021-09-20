Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced. Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result 2021 has been announced

The Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) exam result has been announced today. The 2nd PUC exam result is available on the official website-- karresults.nic.in. The result has been announced for the PUC supplementary exam held in August-September. The supplementary exams were held for the students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained through alternative assessment methods.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result-- Direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

Feed in your credentials-- registration number

Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results were announced on July 20 based on the assessment criteria derived by the board. The state government had decided to call off the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam. As many as 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks, 1,47,055 secured second rank, and 68,729 passed without any rank.

Overall, 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division.