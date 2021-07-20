Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Highlights: 30% Increase In First Class Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 result has been declared today at pue.kea.kar.nic.in (representational)

Compared to last year, 30 per cent more students have secured first class in this year’s Karnataka 2nd PUC results. The Pre-University Department of Karnataka on Tuesday announced 2nd PUC or Class 12 final results. This year, the number of students with distinction marks has also increased by 33 per cent.

A total of 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls were eligible for the 2nd PUC exam. The board said 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks and 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division. A total of 2,239 students have scored perfect 600 out of 600 marks.

As per Karnataka 2nd PUC result data, 1,47,055 students have been placed in the second division and 68,729 students passed without any division.

The number of second division takers has also increased by 50 per cent and the number of students in the third division by 20 per cent.

In the Science stream, 2,19,783 students have passed in the 2nd PUC result and 1,53,346 from the Arts stream have passed. In the Commerce stream, 2,51,686 students have qualified.

For students who are not satisfied with their 2nd PUC result, a special exam will be conducted in August. The last date to apply for the special exam is July 31.

The result links have been activated on the official websites. Students can go to karresults.nic.in or pue.kea.kar.nic.in and login with their registration numbers, and download the mark statements.