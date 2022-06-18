  • Home
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Websites To Check

Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: When announced, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available on the official websites-- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 9:07 am IST
Karnataka Class 12 result websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) 2nd year results will be declared today, June 18. The 2nd Karnataka PUC result 2022 will be declared at 11:30 AM. When announced, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available on the official websites-- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their PUE Board registration number and date of birth to access the PUC results. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

The PUC Karnataka Board exam was held between April 22 and May 18 this year. A total of 6.84 lakh candidates enrolled for the Karnataka PUC second year exam 2022

Websites To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022:

  • pue.karnataka.gov.in

  • karresults.nic.in

To pass Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams, students will have a score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject.

Karnataka PUC result
