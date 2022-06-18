Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Today; Here’s How To Check

How to check Karnataka PUC result 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) result 2022 today, June 18. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon. The 2nd PUC Karnataka Board result will be available on the official websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

The 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18 at 1,076 centres across the state. A total of 6.84 lakh (6,84,255) students enrolled for the Karnataka Board 12th exam this year. The Karnataka PUC 2 exams were conducted in offline mode.

The entire Karnataka 12th PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras were installed for round-the-clock monitoring. The state government had also installed squads to check exam malpractices.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check