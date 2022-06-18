Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Simran Sesha Rao Is The PUC Topper 2022 For Science

PUC Topper 2022: Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from the Ballari have emerged toppers in the Arts section

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 5:44 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Simran Sesha Rao from Bengaluru has emerged the PUC topper 2022 in Science section in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared by the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board with 598 marks out of 600. Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from the Ballari have emerged toppers in the Arts section with 594 marks. Meanwhile, four students have topped in the Commerce section with 596 marks.

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board declared the Class 12, or Pre-University Certificate (PUC), results for over six lakh students today. The overall pass percentage in the PUC exam was 61.88 per cent. Students can download the individual results on Karresults.nic.in

The supplemental examination for the students who want to improve their scores will be held later, the details of which will be announced later this month, BC Nagesh, the Primary and Secondary Education minister of the state, while announcing the Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 said today.

The PUC examination board had conducted the Class 12 exams between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state.

