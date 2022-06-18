Karnataka 12th result 2022 today live updates

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will declare the Class 12, or Pre-University Certificate (PUC), results for the 2022 board exams today, June 18. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am for over 6.8 lakh students. The Karnataka 12th Result 2022 board official website -- karresults.nic.in will host the second PUC result 2022 link. The PUC examination board conducted the Class 12 exams between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. Register here for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 updates, direct link



In addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for the regular students, the department will also announce the second PUC result 2022 for the repeaters as well. According to Education department officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exam.

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka Board: Steps To Check