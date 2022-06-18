  • Home
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Class 12 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link

The Karnataka 12th Result 2022 board official website -- karresults.nic.in will host the second PUC result 2022 link. Follow this blog for latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 time, official website to check result and more.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 7:39 am IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Class 12 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Karnataka 12th result 2022 today live updates

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will declare the Class 12, or Pre-University Certificate (PUC), results for the 2022 board exams today, June 18. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am for over 6.8 lakh students. The Karnataka 12th Result 2022 board official website -- karresults.nic.in will host the second PUC result 2022 link. The PUC examination board conducted the Class 12 exams between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. Register here for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 updates, direct link

In addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for the regular students, the department will also announce the second PUC result 2022 for the repeaters as well. According to Education department officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exam.

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka Board: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC Board - karresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link
  3. Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022

Live updates

Follow this blog for latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 time, official website to check result and more.

07:39 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Pue kar nic in 2022 Result: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Direct Link

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 direct link to check the pue Karnataka gov in will be activated after the result is announced at 11:30 am. Direct Link



07:25 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Www-pue-kar-nic-in 2022 Karnataka Class 12 Result Today

The www.karresults.nic.in 2022 website which will host the 2nd PUC result 2022 Karnataka now

07:15 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karresults.nic.in 2022 PUC 2 Result Today: When Was Exam Held

The Karnataka second year pre-university exams were held from April 22 to May 18. Read More

07:06 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karresults.nic.in 2022 PUC Results: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC Board - karresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link
  3. Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022
06:56 AM IST
June 18, 2022

PU Board Result 2022 At Karresults-nic-in

The PUC result 2022 Karnataka can be downloaded from the official result website - karresults.nic.in.

06:54 AM IST
June 18, 2022

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka Date, Time Highlights

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date: June 18, 2022
  • Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: 11:30 AM
06:51 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 For How Many Students

As many as 6,84,255 students await 2nd PUC result 2022 Karnataka. According to Education department officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exams.


06:38 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022 When? What Did BC Nagesh Say

Extending best wishes to the students, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh in a social media post said that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be announced today, June 18.

06:23 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karresults.nic.in pue.karnataka.gov.in Class 12 Result Time

The Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 will be declared at 11:30 am.

06:15 AM IST
June 18, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022: Apart from the Karnataka Class 12 PUC results for the regular students, the department will also announce the Class 12 results 2022 for the repeaters as well. Read More

Karnataka PUC result
