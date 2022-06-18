Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 For Over 6.8 Lakh Students Today

Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 today

2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be announced today, June 18. The Karnataka 12th result 2022 can be downloaded from the official result website - karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 will be declared at 11:30 am. As many as 6,84,255 students await 2nd PUC result 2022 Karnataka. The Karnataka second year pre-university exams were held from April 22 to May 18.

Apart from the Karnataka Class 12 PUC results for the regular students, the department will also announce the Class 12 results 2022 for the repeaters as well. According to Education department officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exam.

The Karnataka PUC examination process was held under the surveillance of police and there were CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said earlier. The government had also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel were also posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

Last year the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on July 20. As many as 5,90,153 students had registered for the exam last year. 2,239 students had scored 600 out of 600 last year.