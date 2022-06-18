Karnataka 2nd PUC, Class 12 Result 2022 Declared, 61.88% Pass

Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage in 2nd PUC exam was 61.88 per cent

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Board Pre University Exam (2nd PUC), Class 12 exam result 2022 has been declared. A total of 61.88 per cent students passed in the 2nd PUC, Class 12 exam 2022. The girls have outperformed boys in the 2nd PUC exam 2022, while the pass percentage of the female students was 68.72 per cent, the male students was 55.22 per cent.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Direct Link

The 2nd PUC result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am. The Class 12 result will be available on the official website- karresults.nic.in. To get results on the official website- karresults.nic.in, click on the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 link. Enter registration number/ roll number, SSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.

The Karnataka PUC II exams successfully conducted from April 16 to May 4 in a computer based mode. The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject. Last year, the pass percentage in the 2nd PUC exam was 100 per cent, a total of 6.66 lakh (6,66,497) students passed in the 10th exam successfully. The Class 10 exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded at 69.20 per cent, the pass percentage in Science stream was 67.28 per cent, Commerce- 65.52 per cent, Arts- 41.27 per cent.