Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: karresults.nic.in Check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exam result is now available on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The students can download the PUC scorecard using registration number, roll number. A total of 61.88 per cent students cleared the 2nd PUC exam successfully this year. The girls have performed better than boys in the 2nd PUC exam, the pass percentage of girls was 68.72 per cent, while boys was 55.22 per cent. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Direct Link

To get PUC result 2022 on the official website, students need to use their roll number/ date of birth. 2nd PUC result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

A total of 6.84 lakh (6,84,255) students appeared in the PUC exam held at 1,076 centres across the state. The 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held from April 16 to May 4, 2022, in a computer based mode.

The students need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in the SSC, Class 10 exam 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100 per cent, as the exam got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pass percentage in 2020 was 69.20 per cent.