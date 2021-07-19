Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow

Karnataka 2nd PUC results tomorrow

The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka, or PUE, will declare the results of the cancelled Class 12 exam tomorrow, July 20. Students can check their PUC 2 results on the official website of the department -- pue.kar.nic.in. To access the Karnataka PUC 2 results, students have to use their login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

The Karnataka Government had to cancel the Class 12 board exams due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Karnataka PUC 2 theory exams, scheduled to begin on May 24 and end on June 16, were first postponed and later cancelled altogether. The Department will now release the results tomorrow on the basis of the marks obtained by the students’ performances at the first pre-university examination.

Along with the results of the PUC 2 regular students, the department is likely to announce the Class 12 results for the repeaters as well. PUC second-year students who were enrolled as repeaters and those repeating as private candidates will also be promoted to the next level without appearing for the exams.

Students unhappy with the grading system can take up the examination later in offline mode, the dates of which would be notified after the declaration of results.

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021

Visit the official website -- pue.kar.nic.in

Login with the required credentials

Submit and access the Karnataka Class 12 result

Last year, a total of 5,56,267 students had written the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The overall pass percentage in 2020 stood at 69.20 per cent. The pass percentage in PUC 2nd Arts, Commerce and Science stream were 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent respectively.