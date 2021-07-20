Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at pue.kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in (representational)

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 has been declared on the official websites. To download Karnataka 12th result, visit pue.kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in and login with your registration number. Apart from the two official websites, the result may also be available on some private ones. This year, the Karnataka government did not conduct 2nd PUC final exams and instead, decided to declare results using students’ performance in previous exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Direct Link

Follow these steps to download Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 from official websites:

How To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 From pue.kea.kar.nic.in

Go to pue.kea.kar.nic.in and click on the result link Login with your date of birth and registration number The results will be displayed on the next page

Steps To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 From Karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PUC Results 2021 link Enter your registration number, date of birth Submit and download the result

Students may also visit the unofficial websites if the two official ones are not accessible. However, they should verify the result from the official ones when available.

The Karnataka state government had first decided to promote all regular candidates without examinations, in view of COVID-19, but later extended it to repeaters and private candidates.