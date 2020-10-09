Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results Announced

The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka, or PUE, has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results today, October 9. Students who wrote the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exams between September 7 and September 19 can check their results on the official website of the department, to access the results, students have to use their Karnataka supplementary exam roll numbers and other required credentials.

The department has also released the results whose marks were revalued and retotalled again. The department earlier had allowed the students to apply for revaluation of marks and retotalling of Karnataka state board’s Class 12 examination. The Pre University Certificate, or PUC 2nd, results were announced on Tuesday, July 14. Students unsatisfied with their results or who have failed in their exams were able to apply and sit for the Karnataka supplementary examination 2020.

To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2020

Visit the official official www.pue.kar.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Login with the required credentials

Submit and access the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary result

A total of 5,56,267 students had written the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 69.20 per cent. The pass percentage in PUC 2nd Arts, Commerce and Science stream are 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent respectively.