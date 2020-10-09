  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka Declares Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka Declares Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2020: Students can check their Class 12 supplementary exam results on the official website of the department.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 5:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Allows Students Taking Pre-University Certificate Exams To Travel Free In Buses
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation And Retotalling Begins
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Live Update
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Declared, 69.20% Pass
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: Direct links Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Today At Karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka Declares Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results Announced
New Delhi:

The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka, or PUE, has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results today, October 9. Students who wrote the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exams between September 7 and September 19 can check their results on the official website of the department, to access the results, students have to use their Karnataka supplementary exam roll numbers and other required credentials.

The department has also released the results whose marks were revalued and retotalled again. The department earlier had allowed the students to apply for revaluation of marks and retotalling of Karnataka state board’s Class 12 examination. The Pre University Certificate, or PUC 2nd, results were announced on Tuesday, July 14. Students unsatisfied with their results or who have failed in their exams were able to apply and sit for the Karnataka supplementary examination 2020.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results: Direct Link

To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2020

  • Visit the official official www.pue.kar.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

  • Login with the required credentials

  • Submit and access the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary result

A total of 5,56,267 students had written the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 69.20 per cent. The pass percentage in PUC 2nd Arts, Commerce and Science stream are 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Invites Admission-Related Queries
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Invites Admission-Related Queries
CBSE Declares Exam Result For Over 80,000 Students In 8 Days
CBSE Declares Exam Result For Over 80,000 Students In 8 Days
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result Declared; 59.43% Pass
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result Declared; 59.43% Pass
CAT 2020: Tips To Crack Exam In Two Months
CAT 2020: Tips To Crack Exam In Two Months
Esther Duflo To Address Conference Organised By IIM Calcutta And Stern School of Business
Esther Duflo To Address Conference Organised By IIM Calcutta And Stern School of Business
.......................... Advertisement ..........................