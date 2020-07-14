  • Home
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 will be released on the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 10:58 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, will release the 2nd PUC result 2020. The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate or PUC 2nd result 2020 will be available on the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in. Karnataka held the class 12 board exams during the lockdown enforced due to COVID-19. The exams were initially scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23. The state postponed the Second PUC English exam which was then held on June 18.

Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the Karnataka 12th PUC results.

The first year Karnataka PUC results were declared on May 5. To avoid gatherings in colleges and institutes, the Karnataka Government had instructed not to display the Karnataka first PUC results on notice board.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Direct Links

STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on Class 12 PUC result 2020 Karnataka link

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as in the Karnataka PUC Class 12 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 12 Karnataka PUC results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Karnataka

STEP 3: Select class and stream

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020

