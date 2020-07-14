Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: Direct links Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 will be released on the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, will release the 2nd PUC result 2020. The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate or PUC 2nd result 2020 will be available on the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in. Karnataka held the class 12 board exams during the lockdown enforced due to COVID-19. The exams were initially scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23. The state postponed the Second PUC English exam which was then held on June 18.
Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the Karnataka 12th PUC results.
The first year Karnataka PUC results were declared on May 5. To avoid gatherings in colleges and institutes, the Karnataka Government had instructed not to display the Karnataka first PUC results on notice board.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Direct Links
STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on Class 12 PUC result 2020 Karnataka link
STEP 3: Insert the roll number as in the Karnataka PUC Class 12 admit card
STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted
STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 12 Karnataka PUC results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results On Private Portals
STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net
STEP 2: Select the state -- Karnataka
STEP 3: Select class and stream
STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number
STEP 5: Submit and access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020