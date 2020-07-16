Karnataka 2nd PUC Results: Apply For Revaluation From August 4

The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka, or PUE, has allowed students to apply for scanned copies of answer booklets, revaluation of marks and retotalling of Karnataka state board’s Class 12 examination marks. The Pre University Certificate, or PUC 2nd, results were announced on Tuesday, July 14. Students unsatisfied with the PUC 2nd results 2020 can apply for the revaluation and retotalling of marks obtained in 2nd PUC. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of PUC 2nd answer sheets till July 30. The revaluation and retotalling application window will start between August 4 and August 10. Students can apply online at the department’s website within the stipulated date.

As many as 5,56,267 students had written the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. The total number of students clearing the PUC 2nd exam stands at 3,84,947 students making the overall pass percentage 69.20 per cent. The pass percentage in PUC 2nd Arts, Commerce and Science stream are 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent respectively.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation And Retotalling

Step 1: Visit the Department of Pre University Education Karnataka website

Step 2: On the designated link, click apply

Step 3: Fill the details required

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit

The detailed application processes for PUC scanned copies, revaluation and retotalling are mentioned on the website.

The application fee for retotalling is free for the students who apply for the scanned copies of PUC 12th answer sheets.