Karnataka PUC 2 practical exams will be held after theory exams (representational)

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2021: The Karnataka Government has postponed the practical exams for PUC 2 or Class 12 final exam students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to begin on April 28. As per reports, the exams will be now held after theory exams. The new dates, however, are yet to be announced.

According to an official statement, the decision to postpone practical exams has been taken after requests from parents, teachers and students.

“Considering the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone the exams in the wake of a spike in the Covid-19 cases across the state...colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theory examinations,” it said.

As per the revised time table of Karnataka PUC 2 exam, theory papers will begin on May 24 and end on and end on June 16.

Earlier, Karnataka had announced summer vacations for school students in Classes 1 to 8 from May 1. All the state schools will remain closed throughout the period of summer vacations.