Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
The 2nd PUC mid-term exams will be held between November 29 and December 10. The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the next between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.
The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) mid-term date sheets have been released. The 2nd PUC mid-term exams will be held between November 29 and December 10. The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the next between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.
Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here
The Karnataka second PUC mid-term exams will start with the Kannada paper on the morning session and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French on the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by the English paper on November 30 and History and Physics on December 1.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-term Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule
Exam Dates
Subjects (Morning session)
Subjects (Afternoon Session)
November 11, 2021
Kannada
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
November 30, 2021
English
-
December 1, 2021
History, Physics
-
December 2, 2021
Economies, Chemistry
-
December 3, 2021
Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology
Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Statistics
December 6, 2021
Sociology, Mathematics
Basic Maths
December 7, 2021
Accountancy, Education, Home Science
-
December 8, 2021
Business Studies, Logic
Optional Kannada
December 9, 2021
Geography, Psychology
Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
December 10, 2021
Hindi
Urdu, Sanskrit
The exams will be held in designated centres across the state. Students must reach the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam centres prior to the scheduled reporting time. Since the exams are conducted amid Covid, students and teachers will be required to follow Covid protocols and maintain social distancing.