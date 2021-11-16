Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam schedule released

The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) mid-term date sheets have been released. The 2nd PUC mid-term exams will be held between November 29 and December 10. The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the next between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

The Karnataka second PUC mid-term exams will start with the Kannada paper on the morning session and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French on the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by the English paper on November 30 and History and Physics on December 1.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-term Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule

Exam Dates Subjects (Morning session) Subjects (Afternoon Session) November 11, 2021 Kannada Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French November 30, 2021 English - December 1, 2021 History, Physics - December 2, 2021 Economies, Chemistry - December 3, 2021 Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Statistics December 6, 2021 Sociology, Mathematics Basic Maths December 7, 2021 Accountancy, Education, Home Science - December 8, 2021 Business Studies, Logic Optional Kannada December 9, 2021 Geography, Psychology Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness December 10, 2021 Hindi Urdu, Sanskrit

The exams will be held in designated centres across the state. Students must reach the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam centres prior to the scheduled reporting time. Since the exams are conducted amid Covid, students and teachers will be required to follow Covid protocols and maintain social distancing.