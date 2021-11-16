  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29

The 2nd PUC mid-term exams will be held between November 29 and December 10. The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the next between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 3:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister
Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Declared; 2,239 Students Score A Total 600
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Highlights: 30% Increase In First Class Students
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam schedule released
New Delhi:

The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) mid-term date sheets have been released. The 2nd PUC mid-term exams will be held between November 29 and December 10. The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the next between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

The Karnataka second PUC mid-term exams will start with the Kannada paper on the morning session and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French on the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by the English paper on November 30 and History and Physics on December 1.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-term Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning session)

Subjects (Afternoon Session)

November 11, 2021

Kannada

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

November 30, 2021

English

-

December 1, 2021

History, Physics

-

December 2, 2021

Economies, Chemistry

-

December 3, 2021

Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Statistics

December 6, 2021

Sociology, Mathematics

Basic Maths

December 7, 2021

Accountancy, Education, Home Science

-

December 8, 2021

Business Studies, Logic

Optional Kannada

December 9, 2021

Geography, Psychology

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

December 10, 2021

Hindi

Urdu, Sanskrit

The exams will be held in designated centres across the state. Students must reach the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam centres prior to the scheduled reporting time. Since the exams are conducted amid Covid, students and teachers will be required to follow Covid protocols and maintain social distancing.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam
At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
Number Of Indians Studying In US Dropped By Nearly 13% In 2020-21: Report
Number Of Indians Studying In US Dropped By Nearly 13% In 2020-21: Report
Discontinue Distribution Of Ration, Vaccination On Premises During Board Exams: DoE To Schools
Discontinue Distribution Of Ration, Vaccination On Premises During Board Exams: DoE To Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................