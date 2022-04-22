Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Over 7,000 Absentees On Day 1

Image credit: https://twitter.com/BCNagesh Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh interacting with 2nd PUC aspirants

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: As many as 7,856 students were reported absent on the first day of Karnataka second-year pre-university examinations. According to the data shared with NDTV, the number of absentees includes two students who were not allowed to take PU exams for wearing hijab and another hijab ban protesting student who did not turn up for the exam. Over 2 lakh (2,18,673) students appeared in their Business Studies and Logic paper on Friday, April 22.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

More than 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students have applied for the PUC second-year exam this year. The exams are being conducted at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure there are no untoward incidents with regard to students following the dress code.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh earlier said, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.” The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

The students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets. The 2nd PUC exam schedule is available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in for the students.