Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Over 7,000 Absentees On Day 1

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Over 2 lakh (2,18,673) students appeared in their Business Studies and Logic paper on Friday, April 22

Education | Reported By Sreeja M S, Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 8:48 pm IST | Source: NDTV

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Over 7,000 Absentees On Day 1
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh interacting with 2nd PUC aspirants
Image credit: https://twitter.com/BCNagesh
New Delhi:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: As many as 7,856 students were reported absent on the first day of Karnataka second-year pre-university examinations. According to the data shared with NDTV, the number of absentees includes two students who were not allowed to take PU exams for wearing hijab and another hijab ban protesting student who did not turn up for the exam. Over 2 lakh (2,18,673) students appeared in their Business Studies and Logic paper on Friday, April 22.

More than 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students have applied for the PUC second-year exam this year. The exams are being conducted at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure there are no untoward incidents with regard to students following the dress code.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh earlier said, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.” The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

The students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets. The 2nd PUC exam schedule is available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in for the students.

