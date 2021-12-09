Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has commenced the 2nd PUC mid-term examination from Thursday (December 9). As per the revised schedule, the 2nd PUC mid-term exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, earlier the morning session was scheduled from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

The PUC exam, though scheduled from November 29 to December 10, was postponed due to change in the paper pattern.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021: Detail schedule

December 9 - History, Physics (Morning session)

December 10- Kannada (Morning session)

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French (Afternoon session)

December 11- Economics, Chemistry (Morning session)

December 15- Statistics (Afternoon session)

December 16- Sociology, Mathematics (Morning session)

Basic Maths (Afternoon session)

December 17- Hindi (Morning session)

Urdu, Sanskrit (Afternoon session)

December 18- English (Morning session)

December 20- Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology (Morning session)

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (Afternoon session)

December 21- Accountancy, Education, Home Science (Morning session)

December 22- Business Studies, Logic (Morning session)

Optional Kannada (Afternoon session)

December 23- Geography, Psychology (Morning session)

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness (Afternoon session).

The result of Karnataka PUC II exam was earlier announced on July 20. A total of 2,239 students had scored perfect 600 out of 600 marks, 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks, 1,47,055 came second, and 68,729 passed without any rank. Overall, 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division.

For details on Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021, please visit the website- pue.kea.kar.nic.in.