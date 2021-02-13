Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table Released

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The Class 12 exams will be held from May 24 to June 16.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 10:58 am IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The Class 12 exams will be held from May 24 to June 16. The examination will be held in single-shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Earlier, the State Education Minister had announced the tentative dates for the Class 12 examination on January 29.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2021

Date

Subject

May 24, 2021

History

May 25, 2021

Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music

May 26, 2021

Geography

May 27, 2021

Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28, 2021

Logic

May 29, 2021

Hindi

May 31, 2021

English

June 1, 2021

IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

June 2, 2021

Political Science, Computer Science

June 3, 2021

Biology, Electronics

June 4, 2021

Economics

June 5, 2021

Home Science

June 7, 2021

Business Studies & Physics

June 8, 2021

Optional Kannada

June 9, 2021

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 10, 2021

Sociology, Chemistry

June 11, 2021

Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12, 2021

Statistics

June 14, 2021

Accountancy, Mathematics, Education

June 15, 2021

Geology

June 16, 2021

Kannada


The Department of Pre-University Examination has changed the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from May 24 to June 16. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10. After receiving objections from students and parents, the decision was made to change the time table, according to The New Indian Express. "We had announced the tentative timetable on January 29, 2021, and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework the schedule and have announced the final timetable for PUC-2," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

