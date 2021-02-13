Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table Released
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The Class 12 exams will be held from May 24 to June 16. The examination will be held in single-shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Earlier, the State Education Minister had announced the tentative dates for the Class 12 examination on January 29.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2021
Date
Subject
May 24, 2021
History
May 25, 2021
Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music
May 26, 2021
Geography
May 27, 2021
Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28, 2021
Logic
May 29, 2021
Hindi
May 31, 2021
English
June 1, 2021
IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
June 2, 2021
Political Science, Computer Science
June 3, 2021
Biology, Electronics
June 4, 2021
Economics
June 5, 2021
Home Science
June 7, 2021
Business Studies & Physics
June 8, 2021
Optional Kannada
June 9, 2021
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
June 10, 2021
Sociology, Chemistry
June 11, 2021
Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12, 2021
Statistics
June 14, 2021
Accountancy, Mathematics, Education
June 15, 2021
Geology
June 16, 2021
Kannada
The Department of Pre-University Examination has changed the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from May 24 to June 16. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10. After receiving objections from students and parents, the decision was made to change the time table, according to The New Indian Express. "We had announced the tentative timetable on January 29, 2021, and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework the schedule and have announced the final timetable for PUC-2," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.