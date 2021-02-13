Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table Released

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The Class 12 exams will be held from May 24 to June 16. The examination will be held in single-shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Earlier, the State Education Minister had announced the tentative dates for the Class 12 examination on January 29.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2021

Date Subject May 24, 2021 History May 25, 2021 Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music May 26, 2021 Geography May 27, 2021 Psychology, Basic Maths May 28, 2021 Logic May 29, 2021 Hindi May 31, 2021 English June 1, 2021 IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness June 2, 2021 Political Science, Computer Science June 3, 2021 Biology, Electronics June 4, 2021 Economics June 5, 2021 Home Science June 7, 2021 Business Studies & Physics June 8, 2021 Optional Kannada June 9, 2021 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French June 10, 2021 Sociology, Chemistry June 11, 2021 Urdu, Sanskrit June 12, 2021 Statistics June 14, 2021 Accountancy, Mathematics, Education June 15, 2021 Geology June 16, 2021 Kannada





The Department of Pre-University Examination has changed the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from May 24 to June 16. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10. After receiving objections from students and parents, the decision was made to change the time table, according to The New Indian Express. "We had announced the tentative timetable on January 29, 2021, and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework the schedule and have announced the final timetable for PUC-2," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.