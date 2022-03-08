  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exam date sheet through the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 12:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 time table released
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the final date sheet for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the 2nd PUC exams will now be held between April 22 and May 18, 2022. Candidates can check and download Karnataka 2nd PUC exam time table through the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule was shared by the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh.

"The final schedule of the secondary PU exam has been published by the Department of Undergraduate Education. The tests will be held from April 22 to May 18," he tweeted.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Logic, and Business Studies papers on the first day, followed by Mathematics and Education on April 23.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
  2. Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'Final Time Table for II PUC APRIL/MAY 2022 Annual Examination' link.
  3. A PDF will appear on the screen.
  4. Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022

DateSubjects
April 22Logic, Business Studies
April 23Mathematics, Education
April 25Economics
April 26Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
April 27Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
April 28Kannada, Arabic
May 2Geography, Biology
May 4Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
May 5English
May 10History, Physics.
May 12Political Science, Statistics
May 14Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 17Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
May 18Hindi
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC exam 2nd puc time table Karnataka PUC time table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
Assam Class 10 Board Exams With Last Year’s Papers. Reason- To Save Natural Resources
Assam Class 10 Board Exams With Last Year’s Papers. Reason- To Save Natural Resources
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................