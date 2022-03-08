Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exam date sheet through the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the final date sheet for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the 2nd PUC exams will now be held between April 22 and May 18, 2022. Candidates can check and download Karnataka 2nd PUC exam time table through the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule was shared by the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh.
"The final schedule of the secondary PU exam has been published by the Department of Undergraduate Education. The tests will be held from April 22 to May 18," he tweeted.
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಅಂತಿಮ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಪದವಿಪೂರ್ವ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) March 7, 2022
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 22ರಿಂದ ಮೇ 18ರವರೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ. pic.twitter.com/xXCi9Ul068
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Logic, and Business Studies papers on the first day, followed by Mathematics and Education on April 23.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
- Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'Final Time Table for II PUC APRIL/MAY 2022 Annual Examination' link.
- A PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Direct Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022
|Date
|Subjects
|April 22
|Logic, Business Studies
|April 23
|Mathematics, Education
|April 25
|Economics
|April 26
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|April 27
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|April 28
|Kannada, Arabic
|May 2
|Geography, Biology
|May 4
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|May 5
|English
|May 10
|History, Physics.
|May 12
|Political Science, Statistics
|May 14
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|May 17
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|May 18
|Hindi