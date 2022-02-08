Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams datesheet through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the date sheet for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the annual 2nd PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6. Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams time table through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the first day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
- Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link.
- A PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Schedule
April 16- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
April 18- Political Science, Statistics
April 19- Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
April 20- History, Physics
April 21- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22- Logic, Business Studies
April 23- Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
April 25- Economics
April 26- Hindi
April 28- Kannada
April 29- Kannada
April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 2- Geography, Biology
May 4- English
May 6- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science