  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams datesheet through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 3:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
The annual 2nd PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the date sheet for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the annual 2nd PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6. Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams time table through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the first day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.
  2. Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link.
  3. A PDF will appear on the screen.
  4. Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Schedule

April 16- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18- Political Science, Statistics

April 19- Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

April 20- History, Physics

April 21- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22- Logic, Business Studies

April 23- Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25- Economics

April 26- Hindi

April 28- Kannada

April 29- Kannada

April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2- Geography, Biology

May 4- English

May 6- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Click here for more Education News
2nd puc time table Karnataka PUC time table Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result At 4:30 PM
Live | HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result At 4:30 PM
CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere In Internship Deadline Plea
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere In Internship Deadline Plea
BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital
BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................