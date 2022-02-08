Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The annual 2nd PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the date sheet for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the annual 2nd PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6. Candidates can check and download 2nd PUC exams time table through the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the first day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in. Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link. A PDF will appear on the screen. Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Schedule

April 16- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18- Political Science, Statistics

April 19- Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

April 20- History, Physics

April 21- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22- Logic, Business Studies

April 23- Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25- Economics

April 26- Hindi

April 28- Kannada

April 29- Kannada

April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2- Geography, Biology

May 4- English

May 6- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science